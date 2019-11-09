Crews called to structure fire on First St. in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are still looking into what sparked a structure fire Saturday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Pittsfield Police officials tell us that First Street was closed for a little over an hour as crews worked douse a structure fire.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to the Pittsfield Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.