Crews called to structure fire right across the street from Big E gate.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cause for concern if you were heading to the Big E Monday afternoon.
West Springfield Fire Department officials tell us that crews responded to 1618 Memorial Avenue for a structure fire.
Lt. Craven of the West Springfield Fire Department stated that the fire occurred right across the street from Gate One of the Big E.
We are told no civilians or firefighters were injured.
No word yet on what caused the incident to occur and officials are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.