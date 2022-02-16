SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A traffic nightmare impacted people in Springfield, Agawam, and West Springfield for most of the day Wednesday after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the entrance ramp to I-91 southbound from the South End Bridge during the morning commute.
That tractor-trailer rollover continued to cause traffic delays late in the afternoon as Mass. State Police kept the off-ramp closed.
The scene appeared to have finally cleared up around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Springfield Fire Department officials told Western Mass News that there were no injuries.
We're told the tractor trailer was carrying paper.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.