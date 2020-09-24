CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are still on-scene on Summer Street in Chicopee where a controlled burn of what they describe as “energetic material” just wrapped up.
Earlier tonight, we saw flames and smoke pouring into the air behind the house.
While the controlled burn is finished now, Chicopee officials said they still don’t specifically know what that hazardous material was.
“We never actually had the opportunity to figure out what exactly that material was. It was categorized as what we thought it was, an ‘energetic material’ that could be mitigated in a controlled burn…was the appropriate way to get rid of it not knowing how long it’s been there and how stable or unstable it would be. In the best interest of everyone, it was decided with the leadership in our experts to use a controlled burn to remove it from the site,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
Now, officials said no injuries were reported from this incident, but two homes did experience water and heat damage.
Those residents will continue to be displaced, but other neighbors who were evacuated can return home now.
Temporary shelter locations were open at the Chicopee Senior Center and the public library.
The shelter-in-place for the following streets has ended.
- Alvord Avenue
- Arlington Street
- 70 Broadway Street
- Charles Street
- Church Street
- Cochran Street
- Ellerton Street
- Front Street
- Grove Avenue
- Grove Street
- Hamilton Street
- Harvard Street
- Henshaw Street
- High Street
- Lincoln Street
- Muzzy Street
- Page Court
- Paine Avenue
- Pine Street
- Summer Street
- Walnut Avenue
- Walnut Street
Residents were asked to close all doors and windows.
Gas and power was shut off in the area, but has now being restored.
When our Western Mass News cameras were rolling right around 8 p.m., you can see just how thick that smoke was behind that house. We could also see several flashes.
The controlled burn lasted around two hours.
Officials temporarily closed down Broadway Street as the controlled burn started around 8 p.m. They cleared out people on the streets and stopped traffic.
Roads are beginning to reopen.
Officials said crews will remain on-scene overnight.
