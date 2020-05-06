SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are conducting a search of the waters at Congamond Lakes in Southwick.
Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told Western Mass News that around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a report came in regarding a kayak floating on South Pond with a life preserver and a paddle in it.
Bishop noted that at this time, they are unable to identify who was operating the kayak, if anyone was actually operating the kayak, or if it just floated away.
A search is now underway by members of the Southwick Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Mass. State Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
