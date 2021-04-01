CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are continuing the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Aiden Blanchard went missing in January and officials still haven't been able to find him.
On Thursday, Chicopee's dive unit and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department marine unit were out on the Connecticut River resuming the search.
Anyone with information on Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
