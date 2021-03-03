CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHN) -- A large group of fire and police crews were out in force Wednesday looking for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who went missing last month, at the Medina Boat Ramp in Chicopee.

The search has ended for the day. Police said they will be out again Thursday to continue their search.

Blanchard has been the center of a nearly month-long investigation into his disappearance.

Multiple police and fire personnel were involved in an extensive search on Wednesday. This isn’t the first time crews have searched the water ways.

Local and state authorities searched the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers on Wednesday by boat and by helicopter.

Mass. State Police also brought in their dive team and marine unit to help with the search.

Authorities said Blanchard went missing on February 5. He was last spotted in the Willimansett area, near Old Field Road in Chicopee.

Investigators said they believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat ramp.

His mother told Western Mass News that Blanchard went out for a walk and never returned home.

Police do not suspect foul play was involved in Blanchard’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police.