AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A massive fire at the landfill near Bondi's Island in Agawam, on the border with West Springfield, continues to burn.
The billowing smoke can be seen for miles.
Many in the greater Springfield area and beyond can smell in the air. It's coming from the fire that is burning at the landfill.
The first fire crews arrived on scene just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Western Mass News has learned West Springfield, Springfield, and Westover fire crews are also on-scene assisting.
"Sent out 5 people and they took out their crash truck which has water in it and also a foam trailer," says TSgt, USAF Kristi MacDonald.
We spoke with some people who couldn't believe what they were seeing this afternoon.
“You could smell it crazy, even from across the bridge,” said Alicia Lindgren of Agawam.
Mike Olmstead of Holyoke added, “You could actually see the smoke across the bridge and from the other end in Springfield.”
Western Mass News is continuing to cover this developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will have more as it becomes available.
