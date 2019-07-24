YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cleanup is on for people living and vacationing on Cape Cod.
Yesterday, two tornadoes touched down, and, today, the scramble to get roads open and the power back on is still underway.
We spoke with two people who headed from western Mass to the Cape for a nice vacation, but they tell us it was a huge surprise to hear that not one but two tornados hit.
Martha Ramondetta and Tom Sullivan came from Southampton to Cape Cod for a relaxing vacation, but, with two tornados touching down, they say it has been anything but enjoyable.
"Monday, we heard a forecast that there could be a tornado," tells us.
They couldn’t believe it when the weather took a turn from extreme heat to tornadoes.
"All of a sudden, the rain was coming down in buckets. It was so scary, that we pulled over, because we could see branches flying across the street," says
They tell Western Mass News the home where they are staying doesn’t have power, but they are trying to enjoy the rest of their trip.
"We are leaving on Friday, so not to much longer, but, you know, we are hoping to make it to the beach maybe tomorrow. I don’t know. We have never had a week like this. Usually, at the Cape, you can always squeeze out the beach. A tornado at the cape, unheard of," stated
All this while clean-up crews are working hard to make sure power is turned back on and trees are safely removed.
"Basically, we do stump grinding. We trim. We prune. We do big tree removal. We do a lot of clearing. Basically, emergency work, like today, so we bring our crane out for big trees that are over the house," says Isis Barbosa of Walnut Tree Service.
Clean-up crews are expected go be out for the next couple of days.
