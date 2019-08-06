HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime fixture seen on the horizon in western Mass is gone tonight.
The last standing piece of the Mount Tom coal burning power plant came crumbling down earlier today.
The old Mount Tom power plant has been closed since 2014.
Demolition began back in November and on Tuesday one final view of the iconic smokestack before it was brought down.
"At first, I thought it was an eyesore, but we've kind of grown used to it. It's like the Pink Floyd 'Animals' album background to our backyard. My mother uses it as a reference to find the house," South Hadley resident Kevin Godbout tells us.
Godbout moved into his South Hadley home on the Connecticut River across from the iconic Mount Tom power plant in October of 2018, a month before the implosion of the boiler building.
"It shook the house. It was pretty cool," says Godbout.
On Tuesday, the demolition continued with the old smokestack.
"It's going to be goodbye to an old landmark," continued Godbout.
Kevin's backyard was the ideal location for dozens to watch the smokestack come falling down.
"About tens months to a year of planning for a ten-second process, but that's how we like it and that's how it should work," stated Julie Vitek.
Julie Vitek is the Vice President of Communications for Engie North America.
Since 2016, the company built a solar field on the property, and, earlier this year, an energy storage facility.
With the smokestack down, they're looking at possible further development on the site.
"It took a village to make this happened. We had a contractor called C.D.I., which stands for Controlled Demolition Implosion, that led the work here today. They worked with us at Engie. We worked with the Holyoke Fire Department, the Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and many others to make it happen and make it happen flawlessly," added Vitek.
And this is all that's left now of the 370-foot tower, once a well-known visual landmark.
