SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two days after powerful winds swept through western Massachusetts, the cleanup of downed trees continues and what tree crews are finding may be helpful for homeowners to know.
The sounds and sights of chainsaws were still evident in many places around the valley Wednesday morning as tree crews remained hard at work.
Western Mass. Tree Care and Arbortech teamed up for a job in Springfield to remove an 80 footer that was uprooted and toppled right onto a fence.
"When the wind is blowing like that, you just gotta be in a safe place," said David Murphy.
An evergreen tree we saw Wednesday was perfectly healthy, but that actually makes things worse when it's really windy.
"It's being caught up in the wind, it's almost like a sail, where a deciduous tree, the wind will blow right through it," Murphy noted.
Murphy told Western Mass News that the majority of his calls the last couple of days have been for healthy trees downed because of powerful gusts and when that's the case, there's not much warning for a homeowner.
"In a situation like this, you know, you just never know. [It's just terrible luck in a way?] Pretty much. The ground just gave way," Murphy explained.
So you may not be able to prevent that, but Murphy said that there are a few things to look out for in your own yard.
"If you see a tree that's leaning, decayed, rotting, weak crotches. A lot of the time you'll see trees that are multi-stemmed and they create a weak point, typically where they split," Murphy said.
When in doubt, call an arborist. Otherwise, a wood chipper could be your backyard.
