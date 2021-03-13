NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday evening, the North Adams Fire Department was called to an apartment fire on Church Street at approximately 7 p.m.
The department told Western Mass News that the fire was quickly extinguished, with minor damage to the structure that's reportedly repairable.
Officials added that there were no injuries from the incident.
The North Adams Police Department assisted with traffic while crews battled the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
