SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews were battling an attic fire at a two-story home at 24 Prince Street, fire officials said.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Official are now looking into if there are any possible injuries from the incident and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News will have more details on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.