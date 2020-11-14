SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews worked to put out a dryer fire at LaundroMax on Sunday morning, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
It was a small dryer fire, he said, and one dryer was damaged.
There was clothing in the dryer that overheated and began smoldering, he said.
The business is still open for use today and the smoke has been ventilated out.
There were no injuries.
