WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple customers and staff were evacuated after a fire at the Longhorns Steakhouse Restaurant in West Springfield.
The fire took place at 1105 Riverdale Street around 6:00 p.m. and was extinguished at 7:20 p.m.
West Springfield Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief Steven Machino told Western Mass News there were no reported injuries, and the entire fire was put out within 45 minutes.
Machino also said before his crew arrived on scene, Springfield Fire Captain Angel Caquias was assisting with the fire on the roof of the restaurant.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The cost of damage done to the restaurant is also still being determined, but there was significant water damage underneath the roof.
Machino told us the restaurant will be closed for repairs until further notice.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
