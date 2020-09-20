WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews extinguished a two-story house fire at 79 Lowell Street in West Springfield.
West Springfield Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News the two-alarm fire started at 5:35 p.m. and was put out a little after 7 p.m.
Officials requested mutual aid from Springfield, Westfield, and Agawam, to help assist with extinguishing the flames.
They also said that Lowell Street, which connects to Memorial Avenue, was closed, and but has since reopened.
There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire, but officials did confirm the fire started in the attic. There was extensive smoke and water damage made to the roof.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
