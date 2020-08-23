SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are on scene now for a two-story house fire that started Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. but has since been extinguished at 9:40 p.m.
The Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson, Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, told Western Mass News the fire took place at 523 White Street.
Piemonte confirmed that all companies are still operating as they continue to help all residents. Western Mass News was told there are no reported injuries, and the cause for the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
