LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Firefighters extinguished a porch fire that was on the exterior of 40 West Belmont Street.
The Ludlow Fire Department was alerted at 2:55 p.m. Sunday. The fire on the porch quickly traveled to the inside of the residence.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and officials were unable to a determine cost of damage done to the home, but told Western Mass News the street has reopened and traffic is back to normal.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
