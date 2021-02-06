SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire officials were on scene for a restaurant fire at Galo Rei on Boston Road.
The Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson, Capt. Drew Piemonte, told Western Mass News the fire was quickly extinguished at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
He also said the fire appears to have started in the ductwork of the restaurant.
There are no injuries reported from this incident, and there is also minimal damage to the structure, officials say.
The fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
