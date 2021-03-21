SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday evening, crews responded to a structure fire on Wellfleet Street in Springfield at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the fire has since been extinguished. He added that the fire appears to have started outside and extended to the siding of the house.
There were no reported injuries from this fire, officials say.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
