MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene for a fire on Prospect Street in Montague shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday. By 7:30 p.m., firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
The Turners Falls Fire Department told Western Mass News they responded to the area following reports of a travel trailer on fire.
Officials said the fire was caused by a neighbor while he was burning a pile of brush. The fire got out of hand and ultimately traveled to the trailer.
They added that there are no reported injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
