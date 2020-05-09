WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Westfield Fire Department responded to a working fire Saturday afternoon after receiving calls of a shed fire at 2:38 p.m.
They arrived on scene at 994 Western Avenue at a lumberyard called Green Meadow Lumber Inc.
Officials didn't find a shed fire, but did find one of the buildings at the lumberyard fully involved in flames and immediately called alert for a second fire alarm.
They called for mutual aid from Agawam and Southwick.
It took firefighters over 8 hours to fully extinguish the flames and any hot spots found afterward.
The Westfield Fire Department's Deputy Chief Eric Bishop confirmed with Western Mass News there were no serious injuries reported, but the building did suffer significant damage.
The cause for the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.