CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are continuing to follow the devastation in the Bahamas.
As crews continue to deploy to the area, we have learned that Westover Air Reserve in Chicopee is sending out members to help with relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Flight nurses and medical technicians from Westover Air Reserve in Chicopee are heading down to the Bahamas Thursday, the island ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
Once on the ground, the team from Westover will be giving free medical care to those in need, including helping with evacuations.
Efforts to help are well underway.
The mayor of Miami, Florida says they too are sending down search and rescue teams.
"We will be sending in multiple phases up to fifty members of our urban search and rescue team to support fema, which is already there, and the two urban search and rescue teams, federal urban search and rescue teams that have just recently arrived in the bahamas from california and virginia," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tells us.
They mayor says they are doing what they can.
"This is about saving lives and the critical time right now where lives are at stake and at risk. Everyone's. We're pleased to announce that with the help of norwegian cruise lines, we delivered yesterday 37 pallets of supplies," says Suarez.
The world food program from Panama is also stepping in.
There is an emergency operation, which will utilize more than $5 million to help 39,000 people over the next three months.
The World Food program is organizing an air lift from the U.N. and pre fab offices for two logistics hubs on the main islands.
The agency has also purchased eight tons of ready-to-eat meals and arranging for transportation to the Bahamas so they can be distributed to the affected populations.
Thousands of people in the Bahamas still can not connect with their loved ones.
A website, called 'Dorian People Search Bahamas', has been set up.
People are using it to see if their family and friends are okay.
Right now, twenty people have been confirmed dead in the Bahamas.
We'll continue to follow developments and bring them to you on air and online.
