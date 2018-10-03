Emergency crews were called to one Springfield neighborhood last night after a tree fell onto a car, trapping one person inside.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that a man was inside a car that was parked at 20 Gunn Square when the tree fell onto the car around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe that the tree had rotted and the rain and wind weakened it.
"Firefighters used a chain saw to remove some branches and the man in the car climbed out a window on his own," Leger explained.
No injuries were reported.
