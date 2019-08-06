HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The smoke stack at the former Mt. Tom Power Plant is now a pile of rubble.
The structure was imploded around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The smoke stack is a familiar sight to many, but early this afternoon, it will fall during the final phase of demolition.
People in the area of South Hadley and Holyoke areas likely heard loud booms.
The sights and sounds may have extended to Northampton.
The former Holyoke power plant has been in the process of being demolished since November. That's when a company took down one of the structures using explosives because it was the safest method.
Route 5 was closed from the Delaney House to East Street in Easthampton for a time due to the work, but it has since reopened.
