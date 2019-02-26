HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The clean up continues in Holyoke, one of the hardest hit areas during Monday's wind storm.
A number of trees came down, blocking roadways, along with power outages and damage to city buildings.
A portion of Homestead Avenue was closed Monday night and for much of today as crews worked to clear debris and remove downed power lines.
Homeowners along the road said that they're thankful for their hard work.
Utility and public works crews were out in full force today after strong winds caused major problems across western Massachusetts yesterday.
"Windy, let me tell you. That wind was blowing, as you can tell by the whole power outage going on. It was pretty intense," said Darian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez lives on Homstead Avenue. He said that when he came home last night, the road in front of his house was shut down and the power was out.
"Just the power lines and the whole street being shut down. I couldn’t really see exactly what the damage was because it was night time. It was dark...It was super annoying. My whole family was panicked. I’m like we’re good, the lights are just off. We’re gonna get through it and get onto our next day being popping," Gonzalez explained.
Holyoke DPW told Western Mass News they've had multiple crews out working to clear debris and open roads since Monday morning.
"We had icing in the morning and then wind throughout the day. We had trees down throughout the city. We were cleaning up the ice and today, we’re still cleaning up trees and fixing potholes. The timing is never good for that type of weather. but we deal with it," said Michael McManus from Holyoke DPW.
Today's cleanup has been a team effort.
"If any trees are down on power lines or power lines are down, then it’s more [Holyoke] Gas and Electric. We do what we can. Sometimes, it takes a little bit longer than small trees, but we do what we can," McManus added.
Gonzalez noted, "That’s the best I can ask for: get back on, fix these power lines, and get to it."
Holyoke was one of the hardest hit areas yesterday. Holyoke Gas and Electric said that at the peak, more than 3,000 people were without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.