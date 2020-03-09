(WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews in two eastern Hampden County communities are currently battling brush fires.

Monson Police told Western Mass News that crews are currently on-scene of a brush fire in the area of Stafford Road.  

Firefighters are also on-scene of a brush fire in an area off of State Road in the Bondsville section of town.

Palmer fire 030920

Crews on-scene in Palmer

(Western Mass News photo)

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene in Monson.  We'll continue to have the latest online and ahead on-air at 4 p.m. on CBS 3.

