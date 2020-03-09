PALMER/MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews in two eastern Hampden County communities are currently battling brush fires.
Monson Police told Western Mass News that crews were on-scene for a brush fire in the area of Stafford Road.
Firefighters were also on-scene for a brush fire in an area off of State Road in the Bondsville section of town.
Monson and Palmer Fire Departments received mutual aid from Three Rivers, Ware, Belchertown, Warren, Ludlow, and Wilbraham.
It took officials approximately six and a half hours to extinguish the heavy flames, but it was confirmed that no civilians were injured.
One firefighter was treated on-scene for minor injuries and another firefighter was transported to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause for the fire remains under investigation.
