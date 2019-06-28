EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in western Mass happens in East Longmeadow.
The festivities begin tomorrow with the annual carnival starting things off in the center of town.
"There's not a lot of grease in here, which is good," Inspector Scott Edward-Przystis tells us.
Final inspections have been completed prior to opening day of the East Longmeadow Carnival Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Field right in the center of town.
"It's all about safety and my job is to go check the grease exhaust system for safety and for grease if there's any accumulation and that's just one that they have to go through," stated Edward-Przystis.
In fact, carnival co-owner, William Commerford tells Western Mass News a half-dozen inspectors give their stamp of approval.
"There's not only just the ride safety inspection, but there's also the electrical inspection, the Building Department was here, the Fire Department comes in, because you have food trailers with gas, there's propane permits, there's...fire suppression systems in the trailers, so they're all preinspected as well," says William Commerford of RW Commerford & Sons.
Commerford says each of their sixteen rides and every single piece of equipment is inspected here, and in every town.
"People don't realize too that the next week you do the same thing all over again, so it's not like it happens once a month or annually or twice a year. It's every week we set up," said Commerford.
Commerford says he is also a certified inspector at the state and federal level for ride safety and as a maintenance inspector.
"When you have more eyes, some people may cringe when they see an inspector come, but you shouldn't, because the more eyes that are on something and go over it multiple times, the better off you're going to be, the safer you're going to be. Somebody might pick up on something that you might not," says Commerford.
He says his livelihood depends on it.
"The people are nice and friendly and we just want them to come out and have fun,"
The festivities kick off tomorrow and end with the annual town fireworks display on Wednesday, July 3.
