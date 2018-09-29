SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials responded early this morning to a car crash on State Street.
Lt. Green of the Springfield Police Department tells us that the incident occurred around 4:30 Saturday morning and the driver suffered minor injuries.
When our crews arrived on scene, they found that a car had appeared to have plowed through a gate.
The accident is still under investigation and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
