SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a fire ripped through a house on Bristol Street.
Springfield Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Bristol Street near Middlesex and King Streets around 4:30 Friday afternoon.
"Upon arrival, we had heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors," Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells us.
Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News when crews arrived on scene, they received reports of people still inside the house.
Fire crews forced entry into the house and conducted a search, and they were able to rescue one person who was trapped.
Calvi says the fire was put out quickly, but another person inside the house, who is only being identified at this time as an adult male, did not make it out alive.
The State Medical Examiner's Office was called in to assist with the investigation.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News that no other people were in the house at the time.
We are still waiting to learn the identity of the victim, as well as get the report from the Medical Examiner.
This fire is being jointly investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, the Springfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to both the office of the State Fire Marshal and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.