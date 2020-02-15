Crews investigating fire at Chicopee home.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Chicopee Saturday evening.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us that crews were called to Taylor Street around 6:00 for a report of smoke in the building.
At least two people were inside the residence when the fire broke out.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or if the residents were displaced.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
