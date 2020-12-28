SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the M.L.K. Presbyterian Church in Springfield Monday morning.
Calls came in early this morning and it took over an hour to knock the flames down.
When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the church.
Springfield fire officials told us this building was important to the community.
“It’s, I would think, a turn of the century building...well-established in the community. They help a lot of people. They run a lot of programs out of the community center and out of the church,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Calvi said the fire started in the back of the building and part of the floor collapsed.
There were some large flames at the scene along Concord Terrace, but luckily, no one has been injured.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke about what happened at his press conference Monday morning.
"Terrible that somebody tried to burn down the Martin Luther King Church on Concord Terrace. It looks to be an arson type situation. We are reviewing cameras. Kudos to the fire department, the men got in there are were able to save some very, very valuable religious items in the church.," Sarno said.
The church has been destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's Arson and Bomb Squad, with assistance from the Mass. State Police Arson and Bomb Squad and the ATF division, as well as the FBI.
Officials said the fire was intentionally set. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Sarno shared the Arson Hotline which can be called at 1-(800) 682-9229.
Western Mass News has crews at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
