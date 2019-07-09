Crews investigating fire that broke out at a barn in Hadley.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials remain on scene investigating a fire that broke out at a barn on East Street.
While details remain limited at this time, Hadley Fire officials tell us that crews were called to a report of a barn fire at 36 East Street around 9:30 p.m.
The Amherst Fire Department was also called in to assist.
Crews were able to work quickly and were able to knock the fire down within thirty minutes.
However, Hadley Fire officials stated that crews will be on scene investigating over the next hour.
No injuries were reported and an estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hadley Fire Department.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
