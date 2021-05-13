SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family of seven on Northampton Avenue in Springfield is now displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross after fire tore through their home Thursday morning.
Fire officials said that a nearby construction crew noticed the smoke and called 911 this morning around 8 a.m. and after hours of fighting flames and smoke, seven people are without a house.
The Springfield Fire Department’s chainsaws ripped through the charred remains of the roof on the Northampton Avenue home from a fire that officials said started in the basement.
Neighbors looking on after hours of firefighting efforts closed off the residential street.
“Just another bad landmark now, you know? I don’t know what they’re gonna do with it,” said neighbor Brent Webb.
Webb told Western Mass News he’s seen fires on this street before. Springfield fire officials said none of the home’s occupants were injured.
“There was one cat that was revived by EMTs on-scene. There were seven people displaced. Four adults and three children are being assisted by the Red Cross,” said Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
Fighting a fire under sunny skies is a different story from the challenges that bad weather can present. Still, fire officials said they faced problems, but for a different reason.
“There was a heavy volume of fire that was well in advance of when they got here and then we had water issues. There was a water main break when they tried to establish a water supply, so there was a delay getting the water on the fire,” Piemonte explained.
There was costly damage to the house that neighbors said would be difficult for anyone to pay, especially after losing belongings.
“It’s heartbreaking, you know? You know, there’s bad times. People are poor, people are struggling, and now, you got to go through this? Not good,” Webb added.
