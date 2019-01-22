SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield fire officials confirm that they are on the scene of a gas leak in the area of 1153 St. James Avenue.
They say the Columbia Gas was on scene before crews even arrived and they are working to fix the leak.
There is no word on any evacuations at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
