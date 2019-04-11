SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Twenty pets and one person will have to look for other means of shelter tonight after a fire broke out at their home on Wilton Street.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 106 Wilton Street just before 7:30 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they located and quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in the kitchen of a single-family home.
One person and over twenty pets were rescued from the house.
One firefighter did sustain a minor laceration on his hand, and was treated on scene.
The home sustained approximately $30,000 in damages, and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupant and the copious amounts of cats and dogs that resided at the Wilton Street home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.
