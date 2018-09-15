SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire officials were on scene investigating a minor gas leak in the area of Orange and White Street Saturday afternoon.
Springfield Fire officials tell Western Mass News that an odor of gas was emitting from one of the electrical manholes, but gas levels are low.
The area was closed off for a period of time as crews investigated the incident.
Eversource and Columbia Gas were on scene as well.
The root of the issue has yet to be determined.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
