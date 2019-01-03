HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are currently are on the scene of a reported hazardous materials incident in downtown Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that Holyoke Police and Fire, along with the state's hazmat team, are investigating a claim of an unknown white powder that was found in a piece of mail at a fuel assistance office at 300 High Street.
One person was transported to Holyoke Medical Center by a co-worker before emergency crews arrived. That person's symptoms are not immediately known.
Cavagnac noted that the building has been evacuated and the investigation is ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
