Crews investigating structure fire on North Main Street in Orange.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on scene investigating what caused a structure on North Main Street to go up in flames.
According to Orange Fire officials, North Main Street, which has been closed since around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, will remain closed until further notice as they continue their investigation.
Jennifer Mieth of the office of the State Fire Marshall tells us that they were called in as well, and report that one person was seriously injured.
Officials add that this structure fire occurred in the vicinity of the center of the town, and that an excavator from Sykes remains on scene.
This fire was especially difficult to combat due in part to the frozen equipment and hose.
Ice also played a factor in combatting this structure fire as well, per Orange Fire officials.
It is unclear when exactly the road is expected to reopen.
Further details were not immediately available.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Orange Fire Department for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
