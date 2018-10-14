MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters in Monson had a busy weekend responding to two different house fires, and it was made easier with the help of surrounding communities.
When the first fire happened Saturday afternoon on Lakeshore Drive, the Monson Fire Department was away at a training, so this weekend support of neighboring communities was important in battling both house fires.
Within a matter of hours, firefighters responded to two different house fires in Monson.
The one on Lakeshore Drive started on the first floor and quickly spread.
READ MORE: Firefighters put out second house fire in Monson
While no one was injured in the fire, pets were unfortunately killed.
The Fire Department received assistance from other fire departments, including Palmer and Wilbraham, something that Monson Fire Chief Laurent McDonald says help save lives.
"The average structure fire needs at minimum," Chief McDonald tells us. "According to NFPA standards, sixteen people to effectively fight the fire, so that mutual aid is crucial."
In addition to man power, the extra crews provide them with greater water supply.
Hours later, crews from Monson and surrounding towns responded to another house fire, this time on Brimfield Road.
Chief McDonald tells Western Mass News that one person was home and sleeping at the time and was woken up by their son, who arrived home and noticed it was filling with smoke.
The house's smoke detectors didn't go off.
"Fire expands four times its original volume for every minute it burns, so," continued Chief McDonald. "Early warning, detection, and getting out is crucial."
Chief McDonald says that as the temps begin to drop, everyone should take steps to keep their homes safe.
READ MORE: Multiple communities called to house fire on Lakeshore Drive in Monson
"I would just encourage all homeowners to," stated Chief McDonald. "Just do their general Fall inspections around their home. If you have a wood stove, get your chimney cleaned. Make sure everything is operational and functional there, that there's nothing obstructing the chimneys, and that it's getting cleaned out."
The cause for the fire on Lakeshore Drive remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.