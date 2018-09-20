Emergency crews have located the body of a swimmer who went missing Tuesday night.
Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge said that around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, the body of that female swimmer was found by members of the State Police in the Mill River, in the area of Bottoms Road.
Tuesday evening, officers responded near Pine Street for a report of unattended personal belongings by the water.
Her friends told police that she likes to swim at the Mill River.
Since Tuesday evening, state and local first responders had been searching for that missing woman.
"High water levels, downed trees, murky water, and strong currents made the search difficult," Cartledge explained.
Police said that the woman has been identified as that of the swimmer. Cartledge noted that her identity is not being released until extended family and friends have been notified.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
