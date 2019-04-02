EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews responded to an East Longmeadow pond Tuesday morning after a car went into a pond.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that East Longmeadow Police and Fire, as well as state troopers and Springfield Police, were called to Heritage Park in East Longmeadow around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that had driven into and became submerged in a pond.
A preliminary investigation indicated that there may have been at least one body in the vehicle.
The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit responded and searched the water.
Procopio noted that there was one person inside the vehicle, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The prognosis or extent of injuries for that person is not immedialely known.
The vehicle has also been pulled from the water.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
