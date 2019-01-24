WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to recover a vehicle that had crashed off of a Westfield bridge.
Westfield Police and Fire were called to the Mass. Air National Guard Bridge along Route 20 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
When our crews arrived on-scene, one vehicle - suffering from heavy damage to the back - was seen down an embankment.
There was also a white pickup truck on the bridge with front end damage.
Crews from Interstate Towing were able to hoist the car from beneath the bridge.
Early indications are that the occupant is out of the vehicle and appears to be okay.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
