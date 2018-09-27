Crews on scene after lightning strikes Springfield apartment building.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple residents in an apartment complex are without power after lightning struck their building.
Springfield Fire officials say they responded to 10 Chestnut Street just before one Thursday morning for a report of smoke in the building.
Eversource and the building electrician were called in to assess, and determined that apartments on at least seven of the thirty floors are without power.
All elevators are still operating and building management is assisting those residents affected by the power outage.
It was later determined that lightning was what caused the outage to occur, after it struck the building.
