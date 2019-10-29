SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene after a pickup truck crashed into a Springfield home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a home on the 800 block of St. James Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
"Responding paramedics preliminarily believe the male driver crashed due to a medical issue," Walsh explained.
The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic in the area of Melville Street, Corona Street, Kingsley Street, and Campechi Street is being detoured.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
