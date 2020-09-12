LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews are on scene for a working structure fire at 82 Prynnwood Road in Longmeadow.
The Enfield Fire Department in Connecticut confirmed to Western Mass News they were called for assistance approximately at 9:45 p.m. and have just arrived on the scene.
There is no confirmation at this time if there are any reported injuries or when the fire started.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.