LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews were on scene for a working structure fire at 82 Prynnwood Rd. in Longmeadow.
The Enfield Fire Department in Connecticut confirmed to Western Mass News they were called for assistance approximately at 9:45 p.m. and have just arrived on the scene.
Western Mass News spoke with the fire chief, who said the damage to the back of the house is extensive. The house is no longer livable, he said.
The two people who live there were displaced.
There is no confirmation at this time if there are any reported injuries or when the fire started.
Western Mass News crew was on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
