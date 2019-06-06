SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire at the Citgo station on the 700 block of Boston Road.
While details remain limited at this time, Capt. Brian Tetrault of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that engines are on scene attempting to douse the flames, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, as a result, Boston Rd. at Harvey Street has been closed.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
