Springfield Fire Department on scene at Abbe Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews are on the scene of a working fire at 21 Abbe Ave. The fire has been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating. Western Mass News has confirmed it is a two-story building, and that the fire started in a bedroom. 

